BidaskClub Downgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOL. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.72 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

