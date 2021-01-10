BidaskClub Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,971 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,041 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.