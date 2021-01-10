BidaskClub Upgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last 90 days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

