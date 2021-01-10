Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,492.73 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $715.84 billion and $79.67 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.01547914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00187269 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,596,737 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

