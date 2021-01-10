Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,476.69

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.69 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,901.56 or 1.00047922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00045088 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

