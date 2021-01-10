Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $280,000.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and $280,000.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

