BOMB Trading Up 113.5% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $987,734.05 and approximately $148,439.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 113.5% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,901.56 or 1.00047922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00045088 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 913,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,015 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

