BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6,554.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

