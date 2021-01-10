BoostCoin (BOST) Market Capitalization Hits $9,386.77

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,386.77 and $79.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021578 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

