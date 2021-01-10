botXcoin (BOTX) Market Cap Hits $426.51 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $426.51 million and approximately $156,595.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

