BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,257.70

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $41,257.70 and approximately $26,270.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

