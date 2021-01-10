BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.07 on Friday. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BRF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

