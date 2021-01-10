Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $15.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,754,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

