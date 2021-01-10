Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 328,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,176,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.85. 1,196,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,178. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $320.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

