Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target at $20.50

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 580,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

