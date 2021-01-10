Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $16.25

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 191.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 205,165 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in iCAD by 175.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

