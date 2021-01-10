Brokerages Set Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) PT at $34.50

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 340,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Sanmina by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

