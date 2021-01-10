Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:CP opened at $376.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

