Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.28.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

