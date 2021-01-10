Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCL. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.