Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 43.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 479.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.