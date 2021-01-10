Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

