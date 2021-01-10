Cheesecoin (CHEESE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $93,957.26 and $13.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

