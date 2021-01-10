China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.13. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 528,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.54.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

