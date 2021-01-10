China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.50. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

