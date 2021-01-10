Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CBKC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.61.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 417.96%.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

