CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $209.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

CIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:CIR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 49,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

