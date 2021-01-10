Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 71.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.