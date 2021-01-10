Comparing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) & Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.06 million ($4.67) -1.09 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.28

Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -47.95% -42.96% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aprea Therapeutics and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 307.84%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.92%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Summary

Aprea Therapeutics beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

