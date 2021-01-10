ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 125.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $261,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP remained flat at $$44.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,448,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

