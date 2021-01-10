Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

