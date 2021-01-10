Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $386.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $369.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.