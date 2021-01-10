Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

