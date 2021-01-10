Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

