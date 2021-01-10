Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

