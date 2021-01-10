Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0864 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.28 million and $14,243.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.96 or 0.01558520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00188982 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,346,258 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

