Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $462,168.93 and $8,140.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

