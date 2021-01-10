Datamine Trading Up 10.4% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $455,142.78 and approximately $38,676.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043291 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002926 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,173 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

