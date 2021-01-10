Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

