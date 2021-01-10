Digitex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.56 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

