Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 226,403 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.