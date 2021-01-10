Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 226,403 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

