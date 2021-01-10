Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Market Cap Reaches $21.37 Million

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $196,161.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.26 or 0.04305999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00307508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

DTR is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,523,057,143 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

