East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

