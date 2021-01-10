eBoost (EBST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. eBoost has a market cap of $141,205.97 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

