Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.81

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and traded as low as $72.36. Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 906,079 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £442.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.39.

Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

