Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $27.60. Endesa shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

