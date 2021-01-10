Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.82.

NYSE ET opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

