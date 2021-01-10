Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.71. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,699,257 shares.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.