FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $492,682.12 and $1,018.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.