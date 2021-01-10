Flash (FLASH) Price Hits $0.0054

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Flash has a market cap of $4.87 million and $156.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

About Flash

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

